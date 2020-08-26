Councillors to debate inappropriate conduct allegations

IPSWICH City Council will decide whether one of its councillors has engaged in “inappropriate” conduct and if details about an investigation into their actions are made public.

It will be discussed at Thursday’s council meeting but it is not yet known which Ipswich councillor it relates to.

The council received a referral from the Office of the Independent Assessor on May 19 relating to the suspected inappropriate conduct of one of its councillors.

It will be up to councillors to determine whether or not one of their colleagues has engaged in improper conduct and if any penalties will be imposed.

By law a local government must complete an investigation after receiving a referral by the independent assessor of an instance of suspected inappropriate conduct.

An investigation was conducted by Wise Workplace Investigations, which came at a cost of $2567.

“This is the first time this council has dealt with a matter like this,” mayor Teresa Harding said.

“As the mayor I was required to be the investigator of this matter.

“I sought assistance and commissioned an independent investigator.

“Their report and advices will be considered by council (on Thursday).”

A report from council CEO David Farmer recommended an investigation summary be made public at the end of the meeting.

“There will be a summary but it won’t be all of the information,” Cr Harding said.

“That will be debated on the floor of the chamber.

“I have offered for that councillor to make a statement before they leave the room.”

