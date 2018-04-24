Councillors squabble over 'not getting their own way'

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was also disappointed with colleague Paul Tully's questions about whether recycling was dumped in landfill for the past three months.

A STOUSH has erupted between a councillor and the mayor over a motion to return thousands of library books to the Redbank Plains Library.

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland's call for the council to return 25,000 books to the library was described as a "bolt out of the blue" by Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

Cr Ireland's book demand took the mayor by surprise, with the original plan to change the library only endorsed in February.

Cr Antoniolli lashed out at Cr Ireland and described her notice of motion as "extraordinary".

"She seems to be chopping and changing her mind in relation to these books," he said.

"She voted for the library strategy - then she said she didn't understand it.

"After voting for that she then complained and agreed to a six month trial."

Cr Ireland dismissed the public dressing down by the mayor and said she was only standing up for the community's views.

"If there's that many residents upset I wanted to show them there's something I can do to support them," she said.

Cr Antoniolli was also disappointed with colleague Paul Tully's questions about whether recycling was dumped in landfill for the past three months.

He said surprise motions "seems to be the way things are done these days" and were often made public when "councillors believe they're not getting their own way".

Cr Ireland said the new $2.1million Redbank Plains Community Centre, due to open next month, would create a surplus of meeting spaces.

A report about the return of thousands of library books will be discussed at the council's next meeting on May 29.

Cr Antoniolli said Cr Ireland had "jumped the gun a bit", with the new community centre soon to open.

"Redbank Plains is going to be well catered for in terms of community facilities," he said.