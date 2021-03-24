Councillors should use community centres for meetings

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It didn't take long for Ipswich City Councillors to start to unravel the reforms introduced by the Administrator.



The latest is the call by Cr Paul Tully for the reintroduction of suburban offices for councillors and an increase in the number of councillors to 10, all in single member divisions.



Cr Tully said that the offices are needed because he has been forced to work out of the local McDonald's and from coffee shops.



Has Cr Tully not heard of the many Community Centres and Neighbourhood Centres scattered throughout the City?

From what I have seen, they have plenty of space to accommodate meetings between councillors and residents.



Division 3 councillors Cr Marnie Doyle and Cr Andrew Fechner are regular visitors to the Leichhardt Community Centre.



As for an increase in the number of councillors, it would seem that the load cannot be all that heavy if the reports that three councillors have other jobs are accurate.

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile