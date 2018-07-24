Councillors request pay increase for Acting Mayor Wendt

Wayne Wendt has been the acting mayor since Andrew Antoniolli stood down on May 3.

UPDATE: A councillor has voted against increasing the pay for the city's acting mayor "on principle".

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland was the only person to vote against the motion to provide back-dated mayoral pay to Wayne Wendt.

Cr Ireland said when she asked for more books for the Redbank Plains Library, she was told there was "no money".

"I was told there was no extra money available," she said.

"In principle, I won't be voting for this."

Councillor Kylie Stoneman said circumstances were unfortunate but said Cr Wendt needed to be paid more.

"It would be ideal if we didn't have to pay two mayors," she said.

"It's only fair he's paid higher duties."

EARLIER: Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt will get the pay of a full-time mayor due to the "exceptional circumstances" at Ipswich City Council, if a tribunal approves.

Cr Wendt, who has been the acting mayor since Andrew Antoniolli stood down on May 3, remains the city's deputy mayor and councillor for division five.

On Tuesday morning councillors will agree to ask for Cr Wendt to receive mayoral remuneration and have his pay back-dated to May 3.

The mayor of Ipswich is paid $199,839 while the deputy is paid $135,891.

The council will make a submission to the Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal for Cr Wendt's pay to be varied to the full annual mayoral remuneration.

A report to the council's management and finance committee noted the region's top job is expected to "be vacant for an extended period of time".

"The full-time commitment of the acting mayor to fulfil the responsibilities of the mayoral position during the vacancy period is critical to the continued ongoing delivery of services to the Ipswich community," the report said.

"With no acting deputy mayor appointed to replace the acting mayor in that role, and in addition to retaining his responsibilities in his electorate, the acting mayor continues to lead the council in a time of significant growth, development and change, including the delivery of council's budget."

The city's mayor, Cr Antoniolli, has been charged with seven counts of fraud.

He denies wrongdoing and will go to trial in September.

The State Government intends to dismiss Ipswich councillors on August 21.