Cr David Pahlke waves goodbye as acting Mayor Wayne Wendt (right) looks on following the Ipswich City Council's final meeting at the Ipswich City Council Chambers in Ipswich, Monday, August 20, 2018. The Queensland government will on Tuesday introduce laws to sack the entire council and appoint administrators after a corruption probe saw 15 people, including two former mayors, charged with 86 offences. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
News

Councillors referred matter to CCC days before dismissal

Hayden Johnson
by
10th Dec 2018 12:25 AM
Subscriber only

COUNCILLORS concerned about the conduct of Ipswich City Council staff voted to refer a landfill contract to the Crime and Corruption Commission days before they were dismissed.

The QT can reveal councillors had concerns about the handling of a contract for Site Fill Management Services.

The contract was a late agenda item added to the council's City Management, Finance and Community Engagement Committee meeting for August 1.

The item recommended councillors endorse and prepare a Tender Consideration Plan to enter into a contract with an existing supplier.

It recommended entering into a contract with the existing supplier, which already won a tender to fill a site on Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains in late 2014.

A provision in the Local Government Regulation allows the council to enter into a large-sized contractual arrangement without complying with the requirements for written tenders.

The QT understands councillors were concerned about the contract and its links to matters which might be related to charges against people already laid by the CCC.

It is understood former council CEO Sean Madigan agreed with councillors to refer the contract item to the commission. A spokesman for the council said it could not comment on why it had been referred.

"The matter relates to CCC investigations and therefore council is unable to comment,” he said.

In a closed-door council meeting, councillors were furious with the handling of the contract and decided they would not make a decision on it.

council corruption inquiry crime and corruption commision ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

