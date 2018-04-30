Menu
Artist impression of the new Lions stadium at Springfield. Photo: Contributed
Councillor's paid Carlton trip to lure Lions to Springfield

Hayden Johnson
30th Apr 2018 9:01 AM
COUNCILLOR David Morrison has travelled to Melbourne for a networking function to help lure the Brisbane Lions Women's team to Springfield.   The division one representative was reimbursed an unspecified amount for his travel to Carlton on March 23 for an AFL Women's Grand Final function.   Cr Morrison, who was invited on the trip, said it would help attract AFL activity to Springfield Central.   "It's always good to network and you never know the value of networking," he said.    Cr Morrison mingled with AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and government ministers.   "We would love to keep them attracted to Springfield," Cr Morrison said.   He used the trip to lobby for certainty around the proposed Springfield Stadium.   "If you don't keep it on the federal and state government radar it can easily fall off," he said. Estimated to cost more than $70 million, the stadium would be a base for the men's and women's Lions' teams.   The State Government has committed $15 million, with the Commonwealth previously indicating it would match funding.   

brisbane lions david morrison springfield stadium
