Councillors organise special lunch to farewell staff

A SPECIAL lunch to farewell councillors will be held moments after their final meeting next week.

Monday's ordinary council meeting is likely to be the last time councillors meet.

Afterwards, ratepayers will pay for a lunch to be held for dismissed councillors and the organisation's remaining staff.

The lunch will be held at Ipswich Civic Centre following the ordinary meeting, with councillors, office staff and supporters invited to attend the private event.

More than 170 years of Local Government experience is set to be removed on Tuesday when the State Government introduces a Bill to dismiss Ipswich City Council after a 22-month Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

In its report, the CCC alleges staff were bullied and harassed by councillors if they raised concerns about inappropriate conduct.

Councillors moved their ordinary meeting forward from Tuesday to avoid a clash with the day of their dismissal.

It will start at 9am on August 20 in the Roderick St administration building.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will introduce the Bill, which will have the support of the LNP.