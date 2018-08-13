Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The meeting will now be held at 10am, August 20, at the Roderick St administration building.
The meeting will now be held at 10am, August 20, at the Roderick St administration building. Hayden Johnson
Council News

Councillors move meeting to avoid clash with dismissal day

Hayden Johnson
by
13th Aug 2018 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council's next ordinary meeting has been moved to avoid it being held on the same day councillors could be dismissed.

Councillors were due to meet on August 21, the same day a Bill to remove them is likely to be introduced into the Queensland Parliament. 

To avoid the clash, the council's ordinary meeting has been moved forward.

The meeting will now be held at 10am, August 20, at the Roderick St administration building.

It is expected to be the last time councillors meet and final business will be voted on.

Last month a motion to livestream and record future council meetings was moved, as was a motion to restore books to the Redbank Plains Library.

Related Items

Show More
dismissal ipswich city council state government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Teeing off is a sweet way to raise funds for cancer patients

    Teeing off is a sweet way to raise funds for cancer patients

    News Sign up a team today for the upcoming Team Cupcake Golf Day Fundraiser

    • 13th Aug 2018 3:00 PM
    QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    Crime Heavy hit for drink driving

    • 13th Aug 2018 2:20 PM
    The letter you don’t want to get

    The letter you don’t want to get

    Business “The first point is don’t panic."

    Replica truck among Pisasale claims

    premium_icon Replica truck among Pisasale claims

    News The charges have been detailed in a Brisbane court this morning

    Local Partners