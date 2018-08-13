Councillors move meeting to avoid clash with dismissal day

The meeting will now be held at 10am, August 20, at the Roderick St administration building.

IPSWICH City Council's next ordinary meeting has been moved to avoid it being held on the same day councillors could be dismissed.

Councillors were due to meet on August 21, the same day a Bill to remove them is likely to be introduced into the Queensland Parliament.

To avoid the clash, the council's ordinary meeting has been moved forward.

The meeting will now be held at 10am, August 20, at the Roderick St administration building.

It is expected to be the last time councillors meet and final business will be voted on.

Last month a motion to livestream and record future council meetings was moved, as was a motion to restore books to the Redbank Plains Library.