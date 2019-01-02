Councillors' international travel costs residents thousands

COUNCILLORS and an advisor spent thousands of dollars on international travel in the year before the dismissal.

Almost $20,000 was spent in the 2017-2018 financial year on overseas travel, Ipswich City Council's Annual Report reveals.

Wayne Wendt was the highest spender, with trips to Singapore and Korea.

Mr Wendt travelled to Singapore as part of the Council of Mayors SEQ delegation.

Ratepayers contributed $6839.08 for the trip while the Council of Mayors covered part of flight costs and accommodation.

Paul Pisasale was due to travel to Singapore with the Council of Mayors' delegation, but he cancelled.

Mr Pisasale's cancellation cost ratepayers $828 in flight costs.

Sheila Ireland stopped in at the Edmonton Library in Canada while travelling on a personal trip.

Ipswich ratepayers forked out $823.24 for Mrs Ireland to attend the library.

According to the annual report the council "only paid for travel costs to and from the library and two nights accommodation”.

Mr Wendt's participation of a Council of Mayors SEQ delegation to Korea was at residents' expense.

The former deputy and then acting mayor billed ratepayers $5871.80 for the trip as for the Asia Pacific Cities Summit.

The Council of Mayors covered part of flight costs and accommodation for Mr Wendt.

Ipswich City Council's Corporate Services and Risk manager Laura Nicholls travelled to the United States of America for an International Managers Exchange.

All costs were covered by Local Government Managers Australia.

The cost of former mayor Andrew Antoniolli's trip to Taiwan for the Smart City Mayor's Summit Expo is in.

Ratepayers paid $1788 for the trip, with conference organisers reimbursing part of the flight costs.

Mr Antoniolli's wife also attended, but paid her own way.

Senior advisor to the mayor, Ben Hayward, went on the trip.

He cost ratepayers $3505.18.