Councillors have one month to hand out $100k

CLOSE to $100,000 is still sitting in the kitty and yet to be handed out by councillors under Ipswich City Council’s new discretionary fund policy adopted last year upon the return of elected representatives.

More than $42,500 has been paid out to 21 community groups, schools, sporting associations, churches and organisations such as Apprenticeships Queensland, Ipswich Hospice Care, Rosewood Lions and the Ipswich RSL Sub-Branch Women’s Auxiliary since September.

Under the new policy adopted last year, councillors were limited to handing out $18,000 a year for a total of $162,000 among the eight councillors and mayor.

Former administrator Greg Chemello (left) speaks to a resident at a community meeting in 2019.

That is a significant drop from previous administrations; the 2017-18 discretionary funding budget was about $1.4 million.

In 2019 former administrator Greg Chemello said the actions of the previous council were the reason why changes needed to come in.

“That’s a lot of money,” he said.

“That’s more money in discretionary funding than any other council in Queensland by a country mile, other than Brisbane.

“$50,000 was spent on a school. That’s a state responsibility. Some money was spent on activities and infrastructure outside of Ipswich.”

The new policy, supported unanimously by councillors in June last year, allows applicants to seek a maximum of $9000, or $1000 from each councillor.



Any money remaining at the end of the financial year cannot be rolled over and added on top of the new $162,000 funding pool for next year, Mayor Teresa Harding said.

There is just a month left in the 2020-21 financial year.

“Councillor Discretionary Funds exist for the purpose of supporting the role of community organisations and in recognition of the significant role they play in developing and delivering initiatives that benefit the Ipswich community,” they said.

“The funds are awarded through an open and transparent application process.

“All eligible applications go to all councillors for a decision before funds are awarded.”

She said there was currently $98,882.66 remaining under the program.

“Currently two applications are awaiting final decision to the total value of $14,000.00,” she said.

“Remaining funds cannot be rolled over to the following financial year.”



Funding can be applied for here.

