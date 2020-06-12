Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

Cr Nicole Jonic is fighting to keep the school safety zone on Augusta Parkway Picture: Cordell Richardson

AN IPSWICH City councillor is fighting to save a school zone outside St Augustine’s College after a decision was made last year to have the zone removed.

Division Two councillor Nicole Jonic said the decision to keep the zone as is was a “no-brainer”.

“The risk associated with a child getting injured or even resulting in death, it doesn’t even beg the question, ‘should we remove it?’” she said.

“It’s there, keep it there. It’s hardly an inconvenience.”

If the zone on Augusta Parkway is removed the speed limit will revert to 70kms per hour.

“From Orion back down, it’s easy to gain speed, so someone might think they’re doing 70 and they might creep up to 80 really quickly,” Mrs Jonic said.

The decision to remove the zone was made during a review of two other local school zones at the time with the committee applying State Government guidelines to their decisions.

“It basically just got caught up in guidelines and no one actually stopped to think about the implications of it,” Mrs Jonic said.

Mrs Jonic met with the principal and some parents from St Augstine’s college last week.

Principal Graham Meertans previously told the QT the zone should not be removed, with students from Preps to Year 12 crossing the road every day.

Mrs Jonic said she would move a motion at the next ordinary council meeting to recommend council goes against the State Government guidelines and keep the school zone in place.

