Councillors divided over appointing new deputy mayor

DIVISION 2 councillor Nicole Jonic has been appointed as the city’s new deputy mayor but councillors were divided on her taking on the role, with even divisional colleague and running mate Paul Tully voting in favour of Marnie Doyle continuing in the position.

The accountant’s business acumen has served her well during her first stint as an elected representative.

She is the chair of the council’s Economic and Industry Development Committee and has spearheaded several economic initiatives to aid the city’s recovery in the wake of COVID-19, while also leading the taskforce into the sluggish response to the Halloween hailstorms.

New Ipswich Deputy Mayor Nicole Jonic with Mayor Teresa Harding.

It wasn’t a straightforward decision at Thursday’s council meeting, with councillors Doyle, Tully, Andrew Fechner and Kate Kunzelmann voting against the deputy mayor position being vacated in the first place.

This was despite councillors deciding at their first meeting in April last year that the role would be rotated every 12 months.

Cr Doyle moved a motion to renominate as deputy but did not receive enough votes to get over the line, with five councillors voting against it.

Veteran councillor Sheila Ireland moved for Cr Jonic to become the next deputy mayor.

Councillors Doyle, Tully, Fechner and Kunzelmann voted against Cr Jonic being appointed, while Mayor Teresa Harding and councillors Ireland, Jonic, Jacob Madsen and Russell Milligan voted in favour.

“The intent 12 months ago from all councillors was to share the responsibility of the deputy mayor role,” Cr Harding said.

“Council supported that initiative then and maintained that position today.”



Cr Jonic said she was “elated” to take on the added responsibility and praised Cr Doyle for her leadership during a difficult 12 months.

“I can’t praise her more for all of her efforts,” Cr Jonic said.

LOCAL NEWS: Good news for creditors of century-old manufacturer

“This first year was undoubtedly one of the most difficult years to fulfil this role and Cr Doyle continues to set the standard.



“I have proactively spearheaded a number of initiatives that I will also continue to build on.

“These include council’s initial COVID recovery strategy which saw us inject money into local businesses and our community last year when we were faced with so much uncertainty.

“I also secured Ipswich the title of Queensland’s first small business friendly council and most recently established a special taskforce for the Halloween hailstorm recovery when I saw the market’s response.

“I also passionately deep dived into our resource recovery strategy to help our city improve the way we deal with our own waste moving forward.



“My plans for the next 12 months will be to continue with these projects for the benefit of the people of our city.”

Cr Jonic said there had been a lot to learn in her first year as a councillor but she felt settled and was motivated to take on the role of deputy to show her “commitment to the whole community of Ipswich.”

The deputy mayor position comes with a slight pay bump; councillors are paid $2354 a week and Cr Doyle had been receiving $2668 a week and extra super since taking on the position.

Cr Jonic is one of three councillors to include income from other work as part of their register of interests.

She reiterated she had taken a significant step back as the owner of her Goodna firm NKT Tax Accountants since becoming a councillor and was totally committed to her new role.

READ MORE: Family indebted to neighbours after devastating house fire

“When I was elected I gave half of my practice up for my new partner basically,” she said.

“So my role there is overarching. My days and nights are filled with council tasks seven days a week.

“I’m not a career politician so I never hid the fact that I was an accountant and a business woman.

“I wanted stability in the practice but I’ve stepped back and employed to fill my role and given half of my business away for not only my employees but for the clients they service.



“I’m never going to make a career in politics. It was never my agenda. I’m proud of that.”



As for Cr Tully voting in favour of Cr Doyle over herself, Cr Jonic said that was the “beauty of the democratic process”.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.