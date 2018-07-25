Councillors debate future of city libraries on dismissal day

BOOKS could return to the Redbank Plains Library with Ipswich City Council set to again debate restocking the shelves.

Councillor Paul Tully has moved a motion to discuss the future of the Redbank Plains Library at the next meeting - which is likely to be the councillors' last before dismissal.

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland said the meeting would be "our last chance to try and get (vote) numbers and get books for residents”.

"Cr Tully's supporting me and I'm doing everything I can for the residents I represent.”

In February the council voted to remove 25,000 books from the library and relocate them to the new Springfield Library - leaving just 2000 at Redbank Plains.

The "slash and burn” exercise prompted an outpouring of anger in the community, with pensioner Dawn Hauser gathering hundreds of signatures for the reinstatement of books.

Since the removal, several attempts have been made by councillors to set a direction for the future of the region's libraries.

In June the council agreed to engage an industry consultant to conduct a review of the Ipswich Library strategy.

The endorsement of a hub-and-spoke strategy, which consists of fewer larger libraries and several smaller ones, would result in more books for Redbank Plains Library.

Cr Ireland hoped her colleagues would return books.

"I've just kept it going. I'm trying to get the other councillors to see they represent these residents as well - not just their own divisions,” she said.