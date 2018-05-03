Councillors in crisis talks, will call on mayor to resign

Ipswich councillors have arrived to the chambers for crisis talks and will call on embattled Mayor Andrew Antoniolli to stand down while he fights charges of fraud.

Ipswich councillors have arrived to the chambers for crisis talks and will call on embattled Mayor Andrew Antoniolli to stand down while he fights charges of fraud. Hayden Johnson

COUNCILLORS have arrived in the chambers for crisis talks and will call on embattled Mayor Andrew Antoniolli to stand down while he fights charges of fraud.

Cr Antoniolli was charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission with seven counts of fraud relating to the purchase of auction items between 2021 and 2017.

Councillor David Pahlke told the QT the mayor needed to step aside.

"I'm going to ask him to stand down," he said.

Cr Pahlke, who was visibly frustrated with the situation, feared Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe would take action to dismiss the council.

"The public will lose out if they sack us all," Cr Pahlke said.

"The election will be 2020.

"For two years you'll get an administrator in who'll rule with an iron fist."

There is no ability for the councillors to force the mayor to resign.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage also said she would ask the mayor to stand down.

Charlie Pisasale, the brother of Paul, said Cr Antoniolli had his support.

He said it would be "bad for the city" if Mr Hinchliffe dismissed the council.

Councillor Sheila Ireland said the public should continue to have faith in the organisation.

"They can have confidence in the officers," she said.

"The majority of councillors have done the right thing in the eyes of the CCC.

"There is integrity here amongst the councillors."

Councillors Kerry Silver and David Martin refused to comment on the meeting as they enter the chamber.

"We need to remain calm," Cr Silver said.