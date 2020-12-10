Councillors, workers likely to be drug, alcohol tested

Ipswich councillors discussed the introduction of drug and alcohol testing for both elected officials and staff at Thursday’s meeting.

IPSWICH City Council staff and councillors are likely to be regularly drug and alcohol tested but how exactly it could be enacted won't be revealed until next year.

At the final council meeting of 2020, Division 2 councillor Paul Tully moved a motion for the council to implement regular and random testing from February.

It was seconded by fellow veteran councillor Sheila Ireland.

Ipswich deputy mayor Marnie Doyle.

In response, deputy mayor Marnie Doyle moved a foreshadowed motion as she believed Cr Tully's motion did not meet the "substantive motion threshold."

"I'd just like to point out that this was discussed by all councillors at various time over the last several months, this drug and alcohol testing," Cr Doyle said.

Cr Doyle proposed that CEO David Farmer provide a report to the council in March which outlines all procedures, including a draft of the proposed drug and alcohol testing policy to test elected officials in line with proposed testing for council workers.

A survey of more than 700 council staff found a "vast majority" supported random testing being introduced for workers, Mr Farmer said.

"The majority, a significant majority but not overwhelmingly, supported a 0 per cent (blood alcohol level) approach across the organisation," he said.

"There's still some consultation to be done with staff but given the views of the staff we're likely to follow that position."

Cr Tully disputed Cr Doyle's comment that all councillors had been part of discussions about the matter.

"I certainly have not been involved," he said.

Cr Tully argued it was important for Ipswich to jump on board and follow the lead of other councils which had introduced testing, including nearby Lockyer Valley and Brisbane City councils.

"It's not unique to Ipswich," he said.

"I would guess during this term of office, most councils in Queensland will probably move in this direction.

"I understand from a comment made during the week that the administration might be moving in relation to council staff.

"It's important for us as the local government to set the example to our staff and to our community. We need to be on the front foot.

"Many of these policies of other councils place a 0.05 (per cent) limit."

Cr Tully's motion was only backed by Cr Ireland.

Cr Doyle's foreshadowed motion, which was seconded by Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic, was moved unanimously.

"A scoped and costed policy should be brought back to council … which includes advice on the roll out of a councillor drug and alcohol testing policy and details how this corresponds with the proposed procedure for the employee drug and alcohol testing regime because there should be some kind of equivalency in that," Mayor Teresa Harding said in support.

