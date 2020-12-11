Councillors debate ‘implied’ consent to release expenses

THE issue of 'implied' consent when it comes to regularly publishing councillor expenses again came to the fore at the final Ipswich City Council meeting of the year.

Division 2 councillor Paul Tully moved a motion to repeal the decision made by council last month.

In November, councillors moved that expenses of serving councillors who have provided their "express or implied consent" be published on the council's Transparency and Integrity Hub.

All current councillors except Cr Tully have signed a privacy waiver to allow their expenses to be made public regularly.

Councillor expenses are currently published once a year in the council's annual report.

Cr Tully's motion was seconded by Division 1 councillor Sheila Ireland, who questioned corporate services general manager Sonia Cooper about the definition of implied consent.

"I understand express is people have signed (a privacy waiver) and said yes but what does implied consent mean?" she asked.

"I could imply something but you could infer it differently so that's why I'm really nervous."

"(It's come from) the Information Privacy Act as referred in the report and mentioned at the council and committee discussion," Ms Cooper responded.

"We're really quoting from the legislation.

"We've searched through the legislation and there is no difference in definition to implied in the legislation. It's taken to have its meaning in the English language."

Cr Tully argued that the word 'implied' needed to be removed from the motion.

"I supported that motion except for one word," he said.

"I do support the intention of that motion but not that use of the word implied.

"The word implied can have many shades of meaning, it's not defined.

"The motion as it stands would mean someone in the council would have to determine whether or not implied consent was given.

"Is that to be determined by a junior officer, the city solicitor or by the CEO?

"I'm talking about people's rights.

"There's no indication at all of how one might determine or who might determine whether an implied consent is given."

As Cr Tully started to speak about former councillors, Mayor Teresa Harding cut him off to point out the motion being discussed was only related to serving representatives.

Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said the motion relates very specifically to expenses by current councillors.

"Cr Tully talks about people's rights," she said.

"What about ratepayers' rights?

"The use of the word implies is being used for a very specific set of circumstances, it relates to expenses.

"We're all obliged under the Local Government Act to declare our expenses. I don't see this as onerous. I don't see it as concerning or an infringement on my personal rights."

Deputy mayor Marnie Doyle questioned ‘why any individual councillor wouldn’t want any of the expenses published?’

General counsel manager for legal and governance Tony Dunleavy said any councillor who wanted to withdraw their express consent could do so at any time.

Cr Tully quizzed Mr Dunleavy on the definition of the word implied.

"Implied generally relates to conduct," Mr Dunleavy said.

"As a very basic example, when you walk into a restaurant it's implied there is a contract between you and the restaurant."

Cr Doyle said she was "trying to get my head around why an individual councillor wouldn't want any of their expenses published?"

"It's their right at the end of the day, I can't give a personal comment for that," Mr Dunleavy said.

"That's a matter for each individual."

Mayor Teresa Harding said she wouldn't support the repeal as it wasn't in the public's best interest to "hide" this information.

"It is incumbent on all of us to demonstrate that we are meeting our moral, ethical and legal obligations and I think a reasonable person would agree it is in the public interest to disclose how councillors and directors choose to spend other people's hard earned pay cheques," she said.

"In my view, the motion as it stands ensures that we are able to demonstrate that our conduct is lawful, ethical and appropriate which is an implied responsbility by virtue of taking office.

"I'm not supportive of creating a loophole for people to hide behind."

Only Cr Tully and Cr Ireland voted in support of repealing the motion.

Cr Tully said he would provide his express consent for his expenses to be regularly published on Thursday.

"This still raises the issue of what is implied consent," he said.

"We haven't got a clear answer and weren't given a clear answer by two council officers."

This was not the end of the matter, with Cr Tully flagging he would move a motion about the same issue at the council meeting in January to remove the word 'implied' from the same motion.

