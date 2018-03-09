Menu
EXTEND IT: Councillor David Morrison is again calling for the State Government to provide a timeframe for the extension of the rail line at Springfield Central. David Nielsen
Politics

Councillor's call for state to open chequebook at meeting

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

COUNCILLOR David Morrison is calling for the State Government to bring an infrastructure chequebook when it visits the region next week.

Annastacia Palaszczuk will bring her government to Ipswich between March 12 and 15 for the first Governing from the Regions in her second term.

Ms Palaszczuk said Governing from the Regions provided an opportunity "for my ministers to meet with local residents and local stakeholders to listen and to hear their concerns”.

Cr Morrison intends to raise his concerns about the need for more infrastructure in the growing Springfield division.

"I'd love to see a timeframe put on a commitment to extending rail from Springfield Central to Redbank and then from Redbank Plains to Ripley,” he said.

"If we don't know timeframes, it affects good planning.

"We would love to see high-density built around the railway stations.”

Cr Morrison also called for a commitment from the State Government to fund the AFL Lions Reserve at Springfield Central.

He said the interchange of Centenary Highway and Logan Motorway needed to be improved.

"There's a real bottleneck there every morning,” he said.

"We welcome the State Government to Ipswich and we look forward to having constructive dialogue and working together.”

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the State Government would hold progressive meetings with residents and stakeholders about Ipswich projects.

"The Queensland Government is well aware of its obligations to address population growth in our region,” she said.

"Locally, we have already begun construction on the upgrade of the Ipswich Motorway and are delivering on the upgrade of the Park 'n' Ride facilities at Springfield Central Station which will see more than double the current car parking at the station.

"In fact, I will be meeting Translink officials and the Springfield City Group next week to progress our planning and delivery of this important project for our community.”

Ms Mullen also issued a swipe at the Ipswich City Council's own infrastructure program.

"The council also has obligations to address growth in our region - like upgrading local roads at Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Springfield Parkway; projects that are well and truly overdue,” she said.

The Springfield Greenbank Arterial carried an average of 24,500 cars between Main St and Sinnathamby Boulevard last year.

It represents a 6.3 per cent increase on the previous year. A two-lane arterial road, such as the Springfield Greenbank Arterial, has a theoretical daily capacity of 20,000 vehicles each day.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage said the council's transport and investment planning identified the need to upgrade the road between Springfield Parkway and Sinnathamby Boulevard.

Ipswich Queensland Times
