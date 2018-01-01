Councillors and officers bill ratepayers for global trips

Former Mayor Paul Pisasale and suspended Ipswich City Council chief executive officer Jim Lindsay in Nantou County, Taiwan.

Former Mayor Paul Pisasale and suspended Ipswich City Council chief executive officer Jim Lindsay in Nantou County, Taiwan. David Nielsen

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

AN OFFICER'S trip to New York at a cost of $19,253 was one of many taken by staff and councillors in the financial year.

The annual report also reveals international travel to destinations including Hong Kong, Indonesia, China and the United Kingdom.

Ratepayers were billed almost $40,000 for Councillor Cheryl Bromage and chief operating officer Ben Pole's attendance at an Intelligent Communities Forum in New York.

Cr Bromage's trip cost $18,954 while Mr Pole's hit $19,253.

Ipswich was awarded the 2017 World Top 7 Intelligent Community at the Intelligent Community Forum.

Former mayor Paul Pisasale and suspended chief executive officer Jim Lindsay were scheduled to attend the conference but withdrew.

Mr Pisasale and Mr Lindsay's cancellation cost the council $698.77 and $3,715 respectively.

Cr Tully's trip to Singapore, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur for a World Cities Summit and Inspections cost Ipswich $14,318.

Seven trips were taken by Mr Pisasale at a cost of more than $41,000 to ratepayers.

Mr Lindsay's travel to China for an R&F Properties visit cost $7666.