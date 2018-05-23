Councillor: 'We get nothing but roads that bypass the city'

INFRASTRUCTURE: Division 7 Councillor Dave Martin called for more investment in the city.

INFRASTRUCTURE: Division 7 Councillor Dave Martin called for more investment in the city.

THE freshest face on the Ipswich City Council has questioned why the region seems to miss out on vital projects.

Division 7 Councillor David Martin questioned what Ipswich had received from other levels of government.

The discussion was triggered by a presentation to the council by Southeast Queensland Council of Mayors chief executive officer Scott Smith.

Mr Smith visited the council to promote the work of the body and the benefits of a collaborative approach to securing investment.

"We don't seem to be getting anything," Cr Martin said.

His comments drew a sharp rebuttal from Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, who cited the Ipswich Motorway and Cunningham Highway upgrades as positive for the city.

"They're just roads and infrastructure that bypasses Ipswich," Cr Martin said.

"They're more than that," Cr Wendt responded.

The council of mayors consists of 11 southeast Queensland councils.

Cr Martin said Ipswich needed big projects within its main streets.

"We're talking about things in here, Wayne - things like a performing arts centre," he said.

"Cairns has got one and it's half the size of Ipswich."

Mr Smith acknowledged more work needed to be done.

"We need to put a more compelling case to state and federal governments about why they should invest in southeast Queensland," he said.

"We're with you on it.

"We need to be looking at other infrastructure, not just roads."

Cr Wendt said it was "very difficult to advocate without the council of mayors".

"It's the best approach I've seen," he said.

Mr Smith's presentation was prepared based on the work done with Mayor Andrew Antoniolli prior to him being charged with fraud by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Cr Antoniolli intends to fight the charges.