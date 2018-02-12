Menu
‘Coming catastrophe’: Bizarre letter writer’s fresh warning

The end of the world is coming so we best be ready.
Hayden Johnson
by

THE anonymous author of a threatening email to Ipswich councillors has reinforced the warning for people to "be prepared for the coming catastrophe".

Last week an email was sent by a person using the pen name 'Susan Lin', warning councillors that the founder of Falun Gong, the living Buddha "Master Li, will also use his power to punish you".

It came after councillors refused to grant $2500 for Shan Ju Lin's World Harmony Day event.

Shan Ju Lin said she did not know the author of the email or why it was sent.

Responding to a series of questions by the QT about the threat, 'Susan Lin' attempted to justify her ultimatum for councillors to reverse their decision.

"I sent emails to those respected Ipswich councillors, not to threaten them, but just kindly to remind them that good will be rewarded and evil will meet with evil, which is our teaching," the email response said.

"Those who harm Falun Dafa (Falun Gong) and practitioners all end in misery. It is a pity if councillors feel threatened."

Falun Gong is a spiritual practice involving meditation, drawing on Buddhist tradition.

 

The identity of the author or connections to Falun Gong remain unknown, with 'Susan' refusing to reveal details about her location or connection to Ipswich.

In 2011 Falun Gong released a statement after "a round of fraudulent emails" was sent from suspected Chinese agents to elected officials and journalists in Canada, the United States, France and Norway.

Falun Dafa Information Centre spokesman Erping Zhang said the content of the messages was crafted to portray Falun Gong as bizarre and threatening.

"Falun Gong practitioners would never employ coercion or threats as a means of convincing someone to take up the Falun Gong practice," he said.

Tracking of the email's IP address indicates it was sent from Buffalo, USA.

Contained in 'Susan Lin's' email to the QT was another threat, this time to all Queenslanders.

"I want to express my kind-hearted warning: If you see Shen Yun, a great performance directed by Master Li, you will be impressed by the scenery that those evil cities, such as Beijing and Shanghai, are destroyed by Master Li on the final day," the email said.

"So I here remind you that people in Queensland and Ipswich should be prepared for the coming catastrophe."

Last week 'Susan' accused the council of conspiring with the Chinese Communist Party.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully described it as the "most stupid comment I've heard in 38 years of public office".

Topics:  falun gong ipswich city council threat

Ipswich Queensland Times
