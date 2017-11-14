Councillor tells Jordan candidates what's up

Councillor David Morrison has provided his top five issues regarding the seat of Jordan.

IPSWICH City Councillor David Morrison is calling on all candidates for the new seat of Jordan to take note of what the community is telling him are State Government priorities for the area.

In an exclusive interview with the Springfield Daily Record, Cr Morrison has shared what he believed were the top five issues for the seat of Jordan.

The councillor said while he appreciated funding was limited and there was only so much that could be allocated to projects each financial year, he encouraged all candidates to advocate to ensure the elected government included the following projects in future budgets.

"I can only comment on what I know about the Jordan section within Ipswich City and will leave others to comment on the priorities within Logan City."

Councillor Morrison's top five areas of concern for the seat of Jordan are as follows:

1.) Rail extension from Springfield Central to Redbank Plains. The population at Redbank Plains is crying out for rail. The rail corridor has been purchased enabling the contractor to create jobs and work on a green field site. Extending the rail will also help free up some of the parking spaces at Springfield Central Station which needs urgent attention.

2.) Brisbane Lions Springfield stadium. I want to see a commitment to partner with Ipswich City Council and the AFL to deliver an AFL Centre of Excellence adjacent to Springfield Central Station where the Brisbane Lions can train and the successful Brisbane Lions Women's team can call home.

3.) Upgrade to the Centenary Highway and Logan Motorway interchange. Many residents have expressed their frustration regarding the delays they habitually encounter at this intersection.

4.) Fire Station at Augustine Heights. Residents have expressed serious concerns if there is ever a fire at Orion Springfield Central or any school in Springfield Central and Springfield Parkway is blocked, that there is no direct route for the fire truck from Camira Fire Station to Springfield Central .

5.) Parking issues at Springfield Central and Springfield Station.

The seven candidates for the State seat of Jordan are Steve Hodgson (Independent), Phil Cutcliffe (Independent), Charis Mullen (ALP), Duncan Murray (LNP), Steven Purcell (the Greens), Michael Pucci (One Nation) and Peter Ervik (Civil Liberties, Consumer Rights and No Tolls).

One of the seven candidates will be chosen as the first-ever State member for the newly formed seat of Jordan after the election on November 25.