Councillor speaks out about funding confusion

COUNCILLOR David Morrison has spoken out against speculation surrounding Ipswich City Council and funding of a major new Springfield sports precinct.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Cr Morrison said there had been comments circulating that the council was spending $36 million of rate payers money on a new sports complex at Springfield Central.

Cr Morrison said the Springfield Central Sports Precinct was being funded by developers, not the council, as a condition of the Springfield Infrastructure Agreement and the Springfield Town Centre Plan.

He went on to explain that once works were completed the council would own, manage and maintain the facilities on behalf of the community.

In an interview with the Queensland Times earlier this year Acting Ipswich Mayor Paul Tully said all developers in the city had to pay what were called headworks, which went to various initiatives including roads, parks, recreational and sporting facilities.

"This is a major sporting facility and even though it is located at Springfield it is for the whole city,” Mayor Tully said.

"It will be developed over the next 18 months and will be one of the prestige sporting facilities of our city for young and old.”

