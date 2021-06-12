Councillor slams ‘misinformation’ over mass transit proposal

A councillor representing several coastal communities set to be affected by a new transport system has called out what he says is misinformation being spread about the project.

Sunshine Coast Division 3 councillor Peter Cox said misinformation was being spread about the Sunshine Coast Mass Transit Project, for which the most recent report had listed a light rail system as the top-ranked option for a 13km first stage stretching from Maroochydore to Kawana.

Mr Cox had hinted at concerns about misinformation in responses to questions provided last week and this week he was able to expand on those concerns.

"I've seen material referring to this project as being wall-to-wall high-rise development along the 13km stretch from Maroochydore to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and claims that mass transit will see us suddenly become the Gold Coast," Mr Cox said.

"There's also been claims of this project putting five times more dwellings along the Stage 1 corridor plus the mass transit plan will put almost half of the region's expected population growth into this 13km."

Mr Cox said one of his main concerns was the use of "inaccurate information" on the proposed 87,000 new dwelling target to accommodate future population growth by 2041 and the 38 per cent greenfield versus 62 per cent infill targets determined by the SEQ Regional Plan.

Artist impression show mass transit options imagined at Warana North.

"For example, people have been deliberately claiming that the entire 62 per cent of that number is going directly into the urban corridor between Maroochydore and Caloundra, which it is not," Mr Cox said.

"The 62 per cent is the 'infill' target across the entire Sunshine Coast urban footprint, so would relate to a new duplex development in Coolum, small-lot subdivision in Nambour, or new townhouses in Beerwah as examples being calculated into that figure.

"There is much confusion over this."

Mr Cox's comments came after the majority of Coast councillors outlined their positions on mass transit and light rail.

Community consultation on mass transit options for the Sunshine Coast is into its final weeks.

Mr Cox said he'd been attending some of the council's pop-up sessions and "engaging with local residents" as well as responding to emails and taking "every opportunity when at community group meetings or Chamber of Commerce events to correct the misinformation".

A community campaign to prevent a light rail system going along the beachfront at Maroochydore and Alexandra Headland has gathered momentum, with high profile former politicians and business figures on board.

Public consultation on the mass transit options was due to close on June 22, as other councillors have called for a pause to be put on mass transit plans to allow a major rethink of settlement patterns in the region.