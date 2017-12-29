Menu
Councillor quiet on dump expansion, calls for waste solution

DUMP VOTE: Councillor Kerry Silver encouraged the region to become more innovative with waste and recycle more.
Hayden Johnson
AN IPSWICH City Councillor has defended the region's waste management but declined to comment on the possibility of extending the New Chum Dump.

This week Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments president Jim Dodrill declared a development application would soon be lodged to expand the controversial dump site.

Division three councillor Kerry Silver confirmed no application had been made to the council and declined to comment on whether it would be submitted.

According to Mr Dodrill, the imminent application would cover the old mining area south of the existing landfill.

Cr Silver said those regions caused difficulty for planning and future use.

"It's a difficult situation we're faced with in the Ipswich community whereby we have a number of these open-mining voids that have been left as a result of companies previously not rehabilitating and not closing them off,” she said.

The Environment councillor was emotional when speaking about deaths while swimming in the lakes.

"One of the biggest concerns I've seen, as a councillor and a local person, is the face we have people who go swimming in these voids and drown and die,” she said.

Cr Silver called for the region's residents to take better care when throwing items in their waste bins, declaring she was "not particularly happy” about some of the contents being put in a waste pile.

"I'm a huge advocate for recycling and what things are going into these facilities, is there potential for those things to be further recycled rather than going into landfill,” she said.

Despite dump trucks driving across the border and several waste-related development applications before the Ipswich City Council, Cr Silver did not declare the region a 'dump'.

"I'm not going to comment on, 'we're the dump capital of the world' - I don't know what else is out there,” she said.

"This state potentially needs to look at the levy that has actually resulted in this - that is the linchpin.”

"It is cheaper for companies to be doing what they're doing rather than leaving it (waste) in New South Wales and that comes down to our levy, that we don't have at a state levy.”

Cr Silver promised to "represent the community” when voting on waste development applications.

Topics:  kerry silver new chum dump waste management

Ipswich Queensland Times
