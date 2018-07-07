Councillor opens up on emotional toll of corruption cloud

DESPITE months of investigations, the arrests of two mayors, two by-elections and relentless public and media scrutiny, Councillor Kylie Stoneman was doing okay.

But in May, as Ipswich City councillors discussed how to save their jobs after being issued a show-cause notice by the Minister for Local Government, an overwhelming feeling of despair swept over Cr Stoneman.

She spiralled into a depression so deep she knew the only way forward was medical intervention.

It was a far cry from the elation of being elected in 2016.

Getting elected

Cr Stoneman was always headed towards a career in politics.

Her mother Mally McMurtrie led the charge for women in local government, serving as a councillor in the Stanthorpe Shire and later the Southern Downs in the 1990s through to 2012.

"People often say it's in my blood and for years they expected this to finally occur," Cr Stoneman said.

Cr Stoneman was raising five boys and working in Member for Blair Shayne Neumann's office when in 2016, the timing seemed right.

But the choice to run as a Division 4 councillor didn't come without trepidation.

"It's a big step. You are really putting yourself out there," she said.

"Once I decided, it was like stepping over a cliff. I couldn't go back.

"I'm not very good at pushing myself forward. Maybe that's a bit of a self-esteem thing.

"I never thought I was worthy of it. But I loved my community so just decided that's what I was going to do."

The campaign was Cr Stoneman's first taste of what life in public would entail, though it couldn't prepare her for what was still to come.

"It was a struggle. I guess when people are talking about you... and it got a bit nasty there," she said.

"I think my skin got a bit thicker. It is hard but that is what I was signing up for and I was aware of that."

And she was humbled by the result.

"I couldn't believe that people put that much trust in me. It was very, very humbling. I cried a lot," she said.

Before council

Cr Stoneman said people approached her during her campaign making claims about former mayor Paul Pisasale.

"And I always believed in the processes and believed the processes in place would find out any of that and had already been through all of that to tell you the truth," she said, referring to the previous CCC investigation in 2014 in which Mr Pisasale was cleared of any wrong-doing.

And while the rest of the state and even country may have seen the Ipswich City Council as a juggernaut with Paul Pisasale at the helm pushing the city forward, Cr Stoneman wasn't so sure before the election.

"My perception from the outside was that we weren't, the council itself, really weren't doing a lot," she said.

"It was interesting when I was elected I realised all of the great things we were doing but the message was being lost somewhere. So I definitely worked hard at trying to make that known and to try to relay that information to people."

Understanding the council

Like any new job, the first months were spent learning the ins and outs.

"There are so many things that you have to understand about the processes," she said.

"There's lots of reading. I expected that.

"I don't think there was anything totally unexpected.

"Growing up I remember Mum sitting of a night-time reading miles and miles of paperwork."

Cr Stoneman said while her council colleagues were there to answer questions as she was learning the job, they weren't as close as people might think.

"There's a perception that we sit around and we are always with each other all of the time," she said.

"That's not actually what happens. There's the robust talks at the committee meetings where there's a backwards and forward where people are very passionate about representing their divisions and putting those views forward.

"And then, obviously once you get to the council meeting itself, all of those decisions have been made so it is like a united front. But I don't know, there would be some times when there would be two or three weeks between when you would actually see each other again, depending on the functions."

Depression sets in

While the first show-cause notice was the catalyst for a deeper depression, this is not the first time Cr Stoneman has faced the black dog.

"After the 2011 floods from Shayne's office I dealt with the flood victims and the insurance cases and helped feed into the insurance forum that was held at a national level and took on people's troubles and ended up with vicarious trauma, as they call it," she said.

"And so it was about wanting to help everybody and not being able to. And then of course with each child I got the baby blues so I guess it's always been a little bit there.

"And I think that's part of who I am too and that's why I have the passions that I have and why I am able to be humble and not entitled."

Throughout the first part of her term, which included CCC hearings for Operation Belcara, Cr Stoneman's mental state was fine, she says.

But the downward spiral for the Ipswich City Council wasn't far off.

On June 6 last year then-mayor Paul Pisasale made his shock announcement. He was resigning, he claimed, due to health concerns.

"I remember Paul (Pisasale) being in hospital. I cried. I thought he was dying. So I guess there have been some times where the rose-coloured glasses have been on," she said.

"And so that put me in a bit of shock. So I went and got some counselling.

"It was probably more about the council. I care about the council and I always like to see the best in people. I think it was just what it was doing to the council.

"And then it just kept on going."

Her shock continued as the allegations against Mr Pisasale came to light in the days after his resignation.

Cr Stoneman says she discovered most of the information about the arrests through media coverage.

The city was in disarray and in August the residents were sent back to the polls to elect a new mayor. But there was more than political turmoil taking its toll on Cr Stoneman.

"I was also going through a marriage break-up," she said.

"I don't really know where that line is between family and work and that's definitely a fault of mine so it was hard then to go to the stage of being a single mum. I have two of the boys living with me. All of a sudden I had to juggle and was not able to get to certain events because I just couldn't."

Despite the struggles in her personal life, Cr Stoneman says her mental state was okay in the months after Andrew Antoniolli was elected.

She felt the council was making improvements to governance and transparency.

But that time of stability came to an end on May 2 with the arrest of a second Ipswich mayor in less than a year.

The day after Andrew Antoniolli's arrest, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe issued the first of two show-cause notices asking councillors to justify why they should keep their jobs.

This was the tipping point for Cr Stoneman.

"I guess it was building and I guess it kind of hit a climax when the discussion about the show-cause, and all of a sudden, bang," she said.

"So I had to go to the doctors and get medication.

"There have been a lot of shocks. And no one sits down and discusses 'oh, by the way I've just had the umpteenth interview with the CCC'.

"And I didn't know anything about Andrew's arrest until my son rang me and said 'what's going on?'

"I said 'what do you mean?' He said 'Andrew's just been arrested'. It was just disbelief. Just devastating to think these things are happening."

Cr Stoneman wasn't sleeping, mulling over what the future could hold if the minister placed the council into administration.

"Of course I think about the people in Division 4. I have worked very hard to advocate for projects and things that are a bit out of the norm," she said.

"I guess also for myself and my family you know... Being sacked for no reason at all... and how that would look later on the track to my great-great-grandchildren who are looking through the books and see I was dismissed due to corruption.

"And then there was also wow, am I going to be able to be employed next week and if I don't have a job, what's that mean?

"That's all I could think of, you know, having to sell the house and being homeless."

Cr Stoneman has been on medication now for two months and says it's helping.

"Most of the time you can get yourself out of it but I could see that I was in trouble and I just wasn't functioning and I was finding it hard to look after my kids," she said.

"I've used medication before and went through stages where I hadn't kind of weaned myself off it properly and became quite ill so medication has always been my last resort.

"It's not easy. And even to fill out a form when you are depressed is really difficult."

She says she still has dark days but copes by reaching out to friends and takes solace in the support of her division.

"It's beautiful and people are writing me letters of support," she said.

Moving forward

Cr Stoneman says she understands how the community can mistrust and have ill-feelings towards the council. And she's not exactly sure how the city can move on from that.

"And I don't think that we can heal from that until the CCC is finished," she said.

"And I don't think there would be anybody that wouldn't suggest that the CCC needs to finish what they are doing and do it properly.

"I do agree with us being silent. I guess it has been used against us because the media has only been reporting on the negative stuff because that's all they are receiving.

"But I want people to understand this is not a group of crooks sitting around the table trying to benefit themselves. It's about people with passion, people that love their community."

Need help? Phone Lifeline on 131114.