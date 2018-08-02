Councillor offers to help administrator fix council problems

AN IPSWICH councillor facing the sack has questioned whether he can become an advisor to the administrator.

Elected in October last year, Division 7 Councillor David Martin, stands to be dismissed along with his ten colleagues by special State Government legislation next month.

Cr Martin has long promoted his innocence and moved to distance himself from the tumultuous period at Ipswich City Council - when most allegations were levelled.

He has asked the State Government to consider appointing him to an advisory role under the city's administrator.

"If an administrator is to be put in place I would be very interested at having opportunity to work with the powers at be to have a smooth transition for the oversight of Ipswich City Council," he wrote.

"I believe I have gleaned some invaluable experience on local government matters and believe it would be a backward step for not only our city but also ICC if a brand new administration system was put in place with no experience in Ipswich City Council operations.

"As such, I would welcome a role as an advisor."

Cr Martin said he had "experience in the fort".

"I've had nine months in council and I have an understanding how policy and process work," he told the QT.

"I understand how operations work, I have a relationship with council staff.

"Being there on the ground already I am familiar with what's going on."

The councillor agreed some would raise concerns about a dismissed councillor being returned as an advisor, but said he should be able to stand.

"I've never been linked with any corruption, I certainly wasn't there when any of the alleged dealings happened," he said. "It would be a shame to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

"I don't necessarily think an administrator from out of town is going to have the community at heart."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will decide who is on the advisory panel.