Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich councillor David Martin.
Ipswich councillor David Martin. Hayden Johnson
Council News

Councillor offers to help administrator fix council problems

Hayden Johnson
by
2nd Aug 2018 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH councillor facing the sack has questioned whether he can become an advisor to the administrator.

Elected in October last year, Division 7 Councillor David Martin, stands to be dismissed along with his ten colleagues by special State Government legislation next month.

Cr Martin has long promoted his innocence and moved to distance himself from the tumultuous period at Ipswich City Council - when most allegations were levelled.

He has asked the State Government to consider appointing him to an advisory role under the city's administrator.

"If an administrator is to be put in place I would be very interested at having opportunity to work with the powers at be to have a smooth transition for the oversight of Ipswich City Council," he wrote.

"I believe I have gleaned some invaluable experience on local government matters and believe it would be a backward step for not only our city but also ICC if a brand new administration system was put in place with no experience in Ipswich City Council operations.

"As such, I would welcome a role as an advisor."

Cr Martin said he had "experience in the fort".

"I've had nine months in council and I have an understanding how policy and process work," he told the QT.

"I understand how operations work, I have a relationship with council staff.

"Being there on the ground already I am familiar with what's going on."

The councillor agreed some would raise concerns about a dismissed councillor being returned as an advisor, but said he should be able to stand.

"I've never been linked with any corruption, I certainly wasn't there when any of the alleged dealings happened," he said. "It would be a shame to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

"I don't necessarily think an administrator from out of town is going to have the community at heart."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will decide who is on the advisory panel.

Related Items

Show More
david martin dismissal ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Howard explains way 'loyalty' prompted her attack on Miller

    premium_icon Howard explains way 'loyalty' prompted her attack on Miller

    Politics Jennifer Howard took to Facebook this week to slam Jo-Ann Miller's "divisive" comments about Ipswich City Council.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:04 AM
    Goodna charity threatened with $135, 000 fine

    premium_icon Goodna charity threatened with $135, 000 fine

    Community Goodna Street Life founder refusing to return people to homelessness

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:03 AM
    Peak advice costs city ratepayers $4.75m

    premium_icon Peak advice costs city ratepayers $4.75m

    Council News The three employees assist staff in the council's call centre

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM
    CONFIRMED: When new Carl's Jr will open

    premium_icon CONFIRMED: When new Carl's Jr will open

    Business Plus how to win free burgers for a year.

    • 2nd Aug 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners