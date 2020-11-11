Councillor forced to act on complaints over personal email

THE council watchdog received multiple complaints alleging an Ipswich councillor was using a personal email account as a form of contact on a public Facebook page and constituents had used it to contact them in relation to official business.

The Office of the Independent Assessor referred the matter to Ipswich City Council on September 25 as the council was already dealing with it in relation to similar complaints.

According to the councillor conduct register, the matter was resolved by early resolution last month in accordance with its adopted investigations policy.

The councillor, who is not named, removed the email address from their Facebook page.

“Early resolution is a process that enables both parties to resolve the matter by agreement, avoiding unnecessary effort and cost,” Ipswich council CEO David Farmer said.

“Investigations into conduct matters can become costly and with the subject councillor happy to resolve the matter when it was bought to their attention it was considered the best way forward.”

The Code of Conduct for Councillors in Queensland states (councillors need to) “use only official council electronic communication accounts (e.g. email accounts) when conducting council business.”

“This is to ensure council can meet its legal obligations in terms of record keeping,” Mr Farmer said.

A complaint was received by the OIA in April which alleged a male Ipswich councillor was using his personal social media account as his councillor account with a personal email address.

The matter was dismissed later that same month as the conduct did not “raise a reasonable suspicion of inappropriate conduct or misconduct.”

But the councillor was reminded that using a private email address may lead to a breach of the councillor code of conduct.

In May, the OIA received another complaint about a councillor who provided their personal email address to a constituent on their public Facebook page but it was also dismissed.

“The councillor posted on their Facebook site information about federal financial assistance,” the register notes.

“A resident posted about difficulties in accessing federal support and the councillor offered a private email account to receive a copy of a letter the resident has received from a federal agency.

“The exchange with the resident did not relate to the administration of council business or the

responsibilities of a councillor under the act.

“However, the OIA has recommended that the councillor uniformly use their council email address to avoid breaching the Code of Conduct and Public Records Act 2002, where the communication is a public record.”

