Councillor declares he'll go into bat for library books

David Pahlke acknowledged the Redbank Plains Library would receive additional digital support and computer access

David Pahlke acknowledged the Redbank Plains Library would receive additional digital support and computer access David Nielsen

COUNCILLORS have agreed to trial a reduction in the number of books on display at the Redbank Plains Library, but warned they could be reinstated if feedback is negative.

At last week's Libraries and Tourism Committee meeting, chair David Pahlke and councillors Sheila Ireland and Kerry Silver criticised the reduction in books.

They were concerned with shifting the books from Redbank Plains to populate the new Springfield Central Library.

At the council's ordinary meeting on Tuesday, Cr Pahlke acknowledged the Redbank Plains Library would receive additional digital support and computer access - but remained worried about the downsizing.

"I know the biggest concern is the books - 27,000 down to 2000," he said

Cr Pahlke said he would see how the change affected the community, but promised to fight for the books to be reinstated if required.

"I'll be going into bat to fund that increase in size," he said.

Cr Ireland was disappointed in the reduction but, with the new market place presentation of items, said she was "happy to give it a go".

"If it doesn't work properly we will look at it again," she said.

The lack of books to populate libraries across the region was evidence of "growing pains", Cr Silver said.

The cost of populating the Springfield Central Library with new items while maintaining the number at Redbank Plains would cost $700,000.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli agreed with councillors, but said data showed about 2000 books were enough to keep residents reading.

"Let's just test the data and see how it goes," he said.