Cr Paul Tully has been in hot water over a joke he posted on Facebook. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen
Letters to the Editor

Councillor could take PR lesson from Donald Trump

31st Aug 2020 12:25 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Paul Tully's joke on Facebook....Can't Trump teach politicians anything?

Is it political correctness gone mad or time to stop sexist jokes entirely or do we all need to grow a brain?

I actually like telling jokes but presumably more mathematical ones.

But even these can hurt people who do not outwardly show it.

So "you're obtuse", "you're not normal", "you're so negative", "you're not natural", "you're irrational" or "you're odd",  can be really put downs and not nice at all.

So now Paul Tully has committed some code of conduct fiasco, has he? What a waste of time and effort if this is pursued.

At least, Paul Tully, over the last eight years I have learned to stay off social media and so should you, Paul. You need to be more teachable than President Donald Trump!

Glenda Carroll, Bundamba

Ipswich Queensland Times

