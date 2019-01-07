Menu
Ipswich City Council chambers.
Ipswich City Council chambers. David Nielsen
News

Councillor corruption complaints assessed

Hayden Johnson
by
7th Jan 2019 12:05 AM
TWO complaints about a councillor's conduct were deemed to reach the threshold of corruption, it can be revealed.

In the 2017-2018 financial year a handful of complaints about councillors were made.

Three complaints were referred to the council's chief executive officer.

Two were assessed by the council's CEO as being about corrupt conduct under the Crime and Corruption Act.

Details of the complaints have not been confirmed.

Eight complaints against councillors resulted in no further action being taken.

One complaint was referred to the Local Government Remuneration and Discipline Tribunal.

Under the Local Government Regulation, a council must include particulars of complaints associated with councillor conduct in its annual report.

ccc ipswich city council local goverment
Ipswich Queensland Times

