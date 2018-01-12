Councillor calls on even more station car spaces

CRAMPED: Cars parked outside of designated spaces at Springfield Central Station. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

CRAMPED: Cars parked outside of designated spaces at Springfield Central Station. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

A MINIMUM of 650 car spaces has been pledged to an Ipswich train station, but Ipswich City Councillor David Morrision says it's not enough.

The Palaszczuk Government committed $44 million upgrade to Springfield Central Train Station parking.

Every day commuters can be found parking illegally in the area due to a lack of car spaces.

The upgrade to the park 'n' ride facilities is set to bring the total carpark spaces up to 1100, but Cr Morrison said more were needed to accommodate the growing region.

"I would like to see that number increased to a minimum of 1000, if not 2000 if possible because there is definitely room,” Cr Morrison said.

"I'd say there are already close to 650 cars parking at the station and that's just with the Springfield population at around 35,000.

"They should be looking at many more given we know there are 86,000 people approved to call this place home. The time to do it is now, not in five to six years time.”

Newly elected Member for Jordan, Labor's Charis Mullen said the proposed upgrade would deliver more than double the current car spaces.

"This commitment was in response to what has been a long standing issue of concern for commuters in the region,” Ms Mullen said.

"As indicated, there will need to be negotiations between the State Government, Ipswich City Council and key stakeholders on what the final carpark will look like and its capacity.”

A Translink spokesperson said it was important to recognise park 'n' ride was not the sole means of access to rail and bus stations.

"TransLink targets investment in park 'n' ride sites that expand the public transport network to new users, rather than shift existing users from walking, cycling or local buses,” the spokesperson said.

"In limited circumstances it can be appropriate to investigate multi-storey parking solutions, as is the case at Springfield Central.”