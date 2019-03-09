Councillor calls for CCC inquiry into 'dirty' site deal

AN OUTSPOKEN Greens councillor from inner-city Brisbane wants the Crime and Corruption Commission to investigate potentially dodgy deals that led to sacred Indigenous land being earmarked for housing.

Jonathan Sri, the colourful councillor for the Gabba ward, attended the Deebing Creek mission site during Wednesday's ugly protests.

He demanded a "full CCC inquiry" into how the land was zoned as future residential by the state.

"Both the council and the State Government potentially have their hands dirty here," Cr Sri said.

"There are serious concerns about inappropriate conduct."

Development assessment was delegated to Ipswich City Council by the state.

"It was sold to the private sector (in the 80s) then it was rezoned for residential housing," Cr Sri said of the site.

"With the stroke of the pen, the value of the site would have increased."

Cr Sri said the "cleanest solution' was for the state to step up and purchase the land.

"We know Frasers is quite keen to sell as well," he said.

"They're keen to get out of the project if they get a fair price for the land.

"This is a rare occasion you've got a willing seller."

Cr Sri said the state should find the money, put it back into Aboriginal ownership and investigate an eco-friendly housing development for Indigenous people.

"Buy the site and return it to the traditional owners," he said.

Cr Sri said the site should stay a wildlife corridor in an area where150,000 people are expected to live in the next few decades.

"Even from an urban planning perspective, it's not logical to develop this site as urban sprawl," he said.

"Preserve it as a green buffer to ensure vegetation is preserved. Green pockets will be essential wildlife pockets."

Ipswich City Council declined to comment while the State Government has previously said it will not purchase the land.