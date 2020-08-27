Councillor breached Code of Conduct over online post

Ipswich City Council voted in a new council in March after a 19-month administration period.

VETERAN Ipswich councillor Paul Tully engaged in inappropriate conduct according to his colleagues after posting a meme that “showed a lack of respect for women” on his public Facebook page.

The Office of the Independent Assessor wrote to CEO David Farmer on May 19, with allegations Cr Tully breached the Local Government Act 2009 as a result of his post.

Cr Tully, who was part of the council sacked by the State Government in 2018, regularly posts news updates on the page followed by more than 45,000 people.

He sometimes posts ‘local news’ videos with himself as the presenter.

The meme was posted on his page on April 17 under the title ‘Funny Friday’ which stated: “I asked my trainer which machine at the gym I should use to impress beautiful women. He pointed outside and said ‘The ATM machine’.”

Mayor Teresa Harding was required to manage the investigation, which was subsequently undertaken by WISE Workplace.

A report found the post “showed a lack of respect for women” and “reinforced negative gender stereotypes” while not being consistent with “meaningful engagement” with the community.

It also found it could amount to a breach of the Code of Conduct for Councillors in Queensland.

“This is the first of any such matters to be determined by this council under the updated Local Government Act 2009,” Harding said.

“The independent assessor said that having considered all the information involved, she reasonably suspected that the complaint, if proven, involves inappropriate conduct and refer the conduct to council to be dealt with.”

Ipswich Division 2 councillor Paul Tully.

It was up to councillors at Thursday’s meeting to decide whether Cr Tully’s post was a breach of the Code of Conduct.

Without any discussion, councillors voted unanimously that it was.

His penalty is a letter reprimanding his behaviour. which was also decide by fellow councillors.

“I understand there is a feeling of discomfort,” Cr Harding said.

“But this is the responsibility we have as elected representatives and as leaders of this city to hold each other to account.”

The investigation found Cr Tully’s Facebook page to be “inherently linked” to his role as councillor due to his long tenure in the role and that connection could not be separated in the eyes of followers.

A summary of the investigation will be made public.

Cr Tully said the post had been scheduled by an “assistant” and it was taken down an hour after being posted about 5am on the day.

“It was never my intention to cause any offence in this matter,” he said.

“I’m sincerely sorry for what has occurred.

“I’ve already apologised on the day of publication online.

“The Facebook is not identified as a council Facebook page.”

Division 1 councillor Sheila Ireland, who was also dismissed two years ago, spoke in support of Cr Tully.

“I’d just say that it’s on his own private Facebook page and he has said here it was taken down within an hour,” she said.

“While it may not have been acceptable to some members of the public, I don’t think a large population has probably seen it.”

