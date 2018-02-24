Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andy Brodersen wants his bins to be emptied.
Andy Brodersen wants his bins to be emptied. Rob Williams
News

Councillor assessing bin services

24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

THE Ipswich City Council will follow up on a request for public bins in the Collingwood Park area to be emptied and cleaned.

This week, Andy Brodersen, who walks 32km each week collecting litter, called for the council to improve its community service.

Mr Brodersen wanted six bins off Collingwood Dr emptied more regularly.

He said some bins had not been emptied for two months.

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver confirmed the resident, dubbed "Mr Clean”, had contacted her about littering and the collection of bins in an effort to have the matter resolved.

"I am seeking further advice from waste services as to street bin servicing in this area,” she said.

"Andy Brodersen is a great community member who diligently assists in keeping Collingwood Park a beautiful community.

"I am more than happy to do anything to assist him when and where I can.”

On average, Mr Brodersen collects 30 plastic bags of rubbish each week - with about 70 items contained in each.

People are mostly dropping disposable coffee cups, McDonald's rubbish and cans on the ground, he said.

Last year, Mr Brodersen said Ipswich needed to adopt tougher littering fines, like Singapore, to keep the city pristine.

According to the State Government, penalties start from $235 for littering and $1884 for illegal dumping offences.

Mr Brodersen called on the Ipswich City Council to up its fine for general littering, to $5000.

Report littering by visiting www.ehp.qld.gov.au.

collingwood park ipswich city council litter
Ipswich Queensland Times
Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

Qld weather: Little reprieve as flood warnings put in place

News ALMOST 300mm of rain could fall this weekend, with warnings a month’s rain could fall in four days.

SEARCH: Hunt begins for 'inspiring' new CEO of Ipswich

SEARCH: Hunt begins for 'inspiring' new CEO of Ipswich

Politics Andrew Antoniolli hopes an innovative leader will drive the city

  • 24th Feb 2018 7:00 AM
Police's Booyah gives disengaged youth a second chance

Police's Booyah gives disengaged youth a second chance

News Officers work to improve social, educational or employment skills

  • 24th Feb 2018 7:00 AM
Courier stole 10 pre-launch iPhone Xs worth $19K

Courier stole 10 pre-launch iPhone Xs worth $19K

Crime When he arrived at the depot, police were waiting

Local Partners