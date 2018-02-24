Councillor assessing bin services

Andy Brodersen wants his bins to be emptied.

THE Ipswich City Council will follow up on a request for public bins in the Collingwood Park area to be emptied and cleaned.

This week, Andy Brodersen, who walks 32km each week collecting litter, called for the council to improve its community service.

Mr Brodersen wanted six bins off Collingwood Dr emptied more regularly.

He said some bins had not been emptied for two months.

Division 3 Councillor Kerry Silver confirmed the resident, dubbed "Mr Clean”, had contacted her about littering and the collection of bins in an effort to have the matter resolved.

"I am seeking further advice from waste services as to street bin servicing in this area,” she said.

"Andy Brodersen is a great community member who diligently assists in keeping Collingwood Park a beautiful community.

"I am more than happy to do anything to assist him when and where I can.”

On average, Mr Brodersen collects 30 plastic bags of rubbish each week - with about 70 items contained in each.

People are mostly dropping disposable coffee cups, McDonald's rubbish and cans on the ground, he said.

Last year, Mr Brodersen said Ipswich needed to adopt tougher littering fines, like Singapore, to keep the city pristine.

According to the State Government, penalties start from $235 for littering and $1884 for illegal dumping offences.

Mr Brodersen called on the Ipswich City Council to up its fine for general littering, to $5000.

Report littering by visiting www.ehp.qld.gov.au.