APOLOGY: Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow has made a public apology, labelling his behaviour on The Bachelorette appalling.
'I'm sorry': Councillor apologises for ‘poor judgment’

Caitlin Zerafa
11th Oct 2019 12:05 PM | Updated: 12:49 PM
NOOSA councillor Jess Glasgow has made a public apology for his behaviour on The Bachelorette blaming it on "in the moment" reality television and "poor judgment".

"To the whole of Australia at the moment and especially the Noosa people, I'm sorry," Cr Glasgow said.

"These actions where appalling and I don't condone the stuff at all.

"I'm truly sorry, I don't know what to say, it was a reality TV show and I made a very poor judgment."

Cr Glasgow said during filming he was asked to be "jovial" and show his "animalistic" side.

"We were asked to be, by Angie, jovial and our animal instincts and show the fun side of you," he said.

"In my opinion in the moment I didn't feel I was breaking any boundaries but it has come out the wrong way and I'm truly sorry for it.

"The actions I did were not good, I agree that, there's no explanation for what I did."

He said as a "first timer" on reality TV he had no idea his quest to find love would come to this.

"I made a mistake, I made a poor judgment on the day and the night."

Cr Glasgow defended himself stating the representation of his on-screen self was not him.

"This is not me, this is one day of filming."

"I in no way carry myself in this way during my everyday life,

"This is one mistake I made, poor judgment, joking around as a jovial guy, I just took it too far."

Yesterday Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington announced Cr Glasgow would be referred to the Office of the independent Assessor for an alleged breach of the Councillor's Code of Conduct.

"I respect that process totally and I respect Tony for what he's done," Cr Glasgow said.

"I believe that I haven't breached that conduct because I know exactly what I was there to do and I didn't intend to bring the council into disrepute."

"I don't believe one action, a bad mistake, a bad call on my behalf, you know, should jeopardise the rest of my political career."

"I still work for the people and I've been doing great before this and I'll do great after it."

jess glasgow noosa council public apology the bachelorette
