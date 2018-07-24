Council writes off $450,000 private company debt

The Ipswich City Council announced a push to redevelop the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct. Mayor Paul Pisasale and General manager Damien White at Queensland Raceway.

The Ipswich City Council announced a push to redevelop the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct. Mayor Paul Pisasale and General manager Damien White at Queensland Raceway. David Nielsen

THE council will not clarify whether $450,000 given to one of its private companies as a loan, will flow back to ratepayers.

In May, Ipswich City Council voted to write-down its loan to Ipswich Motorsport Precinct Pty Ltd.

The balance of the loan at April 30 was $450,000, according to the council's city finance committee meeting agenda dated May 14.

ASIC records show an application was made on June 28 to voluntarily deregister Ipswich Motorsport Precinct Pty Ltd.

The council says, as part of the winding up process, the "company's assets and liabilities are required to be transferred back to the council".

But the council declined to directly answer questions on whether the $450,000 would flow back to council coffers.

The Australian Taxation Office website defines a loan write down as waiving a debtor's obligation to pay, although there are various possible circumstances that could apply.

When asked about the loan write-down and winding up of the company, a council spokesperson said; "Council has previously agreed to review its controlled entities and to wind up the companies, other than Ipswich City Properties Pty Ltd.

"Council is currently in the process of voluntarily deregistering IMP in accordance with Council's decision and has lodged forms with ASIC for this to occur.

"As part of the winding up process the activities of the company, its assets and liabilities are required to be transferred back to Council."

Clarification sought on the $450,000 was ignored.

Ipswich Motorsport Precinct was established in March 2016.

In July, the council hired Damien White as the general manager to progress the first phase of the $52.3 million Ipswich Motorsport Precinct masterplan.

According to the May committee agenda, the loan was provided to fund the company's operations, including salary costs for Mr White.

Mr White quit in 2017 citing differences in opinion with the board, made up of councillors and the most senior council administrators.