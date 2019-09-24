Council works on Ripley bridge ahead of schedule

THE old Ripley Rd timber bridge will be gone sooner than expected, with Ipswich City Council announcing the demolition is ahead of schedule.

Works on the bridge, which dates back to 1945, were expected to be carried out over November after shutting in late April this year.

The council identified the need to replace the bridge due to structural problems. The new bridge is set to be the same width and length.

Ripley Rd Timber Bridge is shut until 2020. Ipswich CIty Council

Acting General Manager of Infrastructure and Environment Tony Dileo said council crews are running ahead of their delivery schedule and will be demolishing the existing bridge structure in the coming weeks.

"Demolition and removal of the structure will take approximately one week subject to weather when work commences onsite," he said.

"Procurement processes are continuing and project updates will be provided when additional information becomes available."

A traffic detour is in place, taking traffic via Providence Pde, Parkway Ave and Bayliss Rd.

The next steps in the bridge replacement:

Demolition of the existing timber structure is scheduled to be completed by mid-October 2019.

The abutments to the bridge are scheduled to be constructed before Christmas 2019.

The bridge superstructure will then be installed in January-February 2020.