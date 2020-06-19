Council working out how to best manage abandoned mine sites

A woman aged in her 30s has been rescued from the bottom of a deep mine shaft after falling on Monday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH City Council is working with the Department of Mines to work out how to best manage abandoned mine infrastructure in the region after a woman fell down a mine shaft this week.

A woman in her 30s was rescued by emergency services on Monday afternoon in Collingwood Park.

The SES volunteer was searching for a missing man in bushland in the Bailey Street Reserve when she "slipped" down a mineshaft.

Deputy Mayor and Division 3 councillor Marnie Doyle said the council was working to assist in making the area safer.

"Ipswich City Council has also been in contact with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to better understand what is being done moving forward to appropriately manage abandoned mining infrastructure," she said.

"I will update all residents, when further information is to hand."

Two firefighters dropped into the shaft, secured the woman to a harness and lifted her to safety.

She was believed to have been down there for about an hour and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with hypothermia.

She only suffered a bruise to the side of her head after falling about 15 or 20 metres down at a 45 to 50-degree angle.