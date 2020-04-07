Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council workers made a tragic discovery in a sewer main in Ayr recently. FILE PHOTO
Council workers made a tragic discovery in a sewer main in Ayr recently. FILE PHOTO
News

Council workers’ grim discovery of baby in sewer

by Mikayla Mayoh
7th Apr 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An investigation is under way after council workers discovered the body of a baby inside a sewer in Ayr.

Police confirmed an investigation was undertaken and the death was deemed non-suspicious after the find was reported on March 16.

It is understood the baby was less than 18 weeks gestation.

A Coroners Court of Queensland spokesman said the Northern coroner was waiting for forensic reports however an inquest will not be held into the death.

"The matter has been reported to the Northern Coroner, Ms Nerida Wilson, for investigation," the spokesman said.

"The Northern Coroner is awaiting the outcome of forensic reports at this stage."

It is not likely an inquest will be held into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Burdekin Shire Council declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Originally published as Council workers' grim discovery of baby in sewer

More Stories

baby body council sewer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses being creative to stay afloat and give back

        premium_icon Businesses being creative to stay afloat and give back

        News Despite the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc with local businesses, Ipswich operators are coming up with ways they can assist frontline workers.

        • 7th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        Heroes of the pandemic: Steven’s rise to essential worker

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Steven’s rise to essential worker

        News Everyone is in this together, and this Woolworths Fernvale employee is just one of...

        Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

        premium_icon Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

        News 'I've been looking forward to this moment for 18 months'