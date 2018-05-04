Council workers agree to strike over wages

COUNCIL workers are planning strike action after a lengthy battle to negotiate better wages.

This week about 300 workers met to discuss ongoing negotiations with Ipswich City Council representatives over a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

The parks and gardens, construction and maintenance workers agreed to take industrial action if the council did not agree to a 3-3.5% wage increase over three years.

Since October last year, the workers have been on an interim pay increase of 2.5%, while negotiations continue, CFMEU Ipswich organiser Barry Higgins said.

Mr Higgins said the wage on offer from the council was "not up to standard".

Workers also want a three-year agreement, not the two-year agreement the council is pushing.

"Every year the rates go up but wages don't," Mr Higgins said.

"The workers have approved taking action but we'll meet again in the coming weeks before deciding."

Mr Higgins said the workers involved in the negotiations earned about $25 an hour, or about $50,000 a year.

"The council is not poor and the area it covers has doubled in size, yet the workforce has shrunk," Mr Higgins said.

On top of the low wage increase, Mr Higgins said the union was concerned about the casualisation of the workforce with the council frequently using labour hire and contractors, instead of in-house staff.

"Why would you pay a contractor big money when you can have your own people doing the work?" Mr Higgins said.

Yesterday morning the Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe moved to dismiss Ipswich City Council.

A council spokesperson yesterday afternoon confirmed negotiations over a new EBA were underway.

"These negotiations are ongoing."