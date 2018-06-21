Council 'won't need' seven properties after new CBD office

The council, through its development entity Ipswich City Properties, is undertaking the redevelopment of the Ipswich CBD.

SEVEN properties owned by the Ipswich City Council will not be needed when hundreds of employees move to a new office in the central business district.

A major catalyst for the redevelopment is the future relocation of council's existing administration and library services to new purpose-built facilities in the new CBD precinct.

The project is due to be finished in 2020.

A report provided to councillors identified four buildings and three carparks that will be surplus to the council's requirements when the new centre is built.

Its administration centre, Hayden Centre and global information centre and library will not be needed.

Three adjacent carparks on Roderick St will also be redundant.

On May 29 the council adopted a recommendation to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the West Moreton Hospital and Health Services to progress their potential future acquisition of the council precinct.

"With the exception of the Red Cross lease within the Humanities Building, there are no tenure arrangements that will extend beyond the two year identified timeframe," the report said.

"Preparation of a strategy and communication plan is underway to ensure that current tenants and users of the Humanities Building are kept apprised of the timelines."

Councillors voted to declare the properties within the council's existing precinct as being surplus to its future requirements.