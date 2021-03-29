Council won’t buy bushland earmarked for housing

Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic said it was important to start a conversation about conserving green spaces in Ipswich with the city’s population set to soar over the next 20 years. Councillors voted against purchasing bushland earmarked for residential development in Bellbird Park.

IPSWICH councillors have made the “difficult” decision not to purchase bushland in the city’s east which has been earmarked for residential development for close to 50 years.

A majority of councillors voted in favour of not going ahead with a process to purchase land over 12-26 Eugene Street in Bellbird Park through the Ipswich Enviroplan program.

A development application submitted by Singaporean-based developers CB Developments to build a 340-lot estate on the 33 hectare site was rejected by the council in 2018.

CB Developments' plans for 12-26 Eugene Street in Bellbird Park which were rejected by Ipswich City Council.

The Enviroplan program, which was set up in 1996, has funded the purchase of 5942 hectares of land which has been set aside for conservation at a cost of about $12 million.



Council officers recommended against purchasing the land through the program as it was determined not to be a “strategically sound investment” after a desktop assessment and an independent kerbside evaluation of the land were undertaken, but acknowledged the area contains a “number of natural and ecological values, and has value to the local community”.

“Council takes a strategic, priority based and financially prudent approach when it comes to considering land for acquisition a part of this program,” a report to councillors notes.



At last week’s ordinary council meeting, division 2 councillors Nicole Jonic and Paul Tully voted against this recommendation but the motion passed with the support of other councillors.

Councillors instead voted in support of considering the “protection or acquisition of land” adjacent to Woogaroo Creek under the planning process as part of any future development proposal.



The land has been zoned for housing since 1974.

The Bellbird Park Preservation Group approached the council to investigate acquiring the property.



Documents containing an assessment and valuation of the land cannot be viewed as they’re considered confidential.

The report to councillors says the purchase of the land would be a “considerable” financial risk and urban bushland such as this requires greater levels of ongoing basis maintenance investment to preserve it compared to rural bushland.

“The investment of acquiring this property would require a significant drawdown of funds from Enviroplan, and notably put at risk any future strategically aligned acquisitions such as protecting large intact conservation areas or sites with exceptional values, or creating corridor linkages between core conservation estates,” the report notes.



“Council’s current Local Government Infrastructure Plan identifies land adjacent to the tributary of Woogaroo Creek as future Citywide Linear Park.

“Should the current or future landowners choose to pursue a development proposal over the subject site that complies with the Ipswich Planning Scheme... council will have an opportunity to condition the dedication of land adjacent to the tributary of Woogaroo Creek, at which point the landowner may be entitled to offsets for the dedicated land against infrastructure charges that would ordinarily be collected by council when the residential lots are created.

“The acquisition of the land and possible embellishments would be funded through developer driven infrastructure charges and not by the ratepayers of Ipswich.

“If this acquisition is progressed it would substantially reduce the ability for council to pursue future acquisitions within identified strategic priority areas, such as securing a link between White Rock-Spring Mountain and Flinders-Goolman conservation estates.

“With over 60 adjoining separate parcels of land backing on to this property, it would require relatively more investment to maintain reduced fire fuel risks and the spread of pest plants and animals as well as other associated urban pressures.

“Other mechanisms to preserve the high value areas such as future planning zones and development conditions would offer better community value as the cost to council would be minimised and would ultimately result in council receiving the higher value protected areas of the site as contributed assets as part of any future development.”

Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner.

At this month’s Environment and Sustainability Committee meeting on March 11, Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner said it was not the right move to purchase the land through the Enviroplan but other options could be explored.

“We probably wouldn’t in good faith be able to endorse the purchase of that land because it would almost be operating outside of the policy we’ve created about connecting corridors and significant land,” he said.

“The valuation which is under the confidential paper here is a very significant sum of money and would completely destabilise the money that is presently in the pot of Enviroplan money to expend.



“It’s a very sensitive area. There’s potential substantial development almost directly to the south in what could potentially be the next big development area in the eastern suburbs of Ipswich.

“It’s just one of those tough decisions but purchasing this land here could set a precedent across the city as to what the community expectation would be.

“If this land is for sale and we think that it’s a significant project then might we write to the Queensland Trust for Nature to see if that’s something that they would take on.

“There’s lots of questions to answer.”

At last week’s ordinary council meeting, Cr Jonic said it was important to start a conversation about conserving green space with the city’s population set to soar over the next 20 years.

She said she wanted to speak up with the future of her two children in mind.

“This balance of green and urban does not land solely on council,” she said.

“This responsibility should weigh heavily on the shoulders of the state and federal governments also, especially considering our local government area doesn’t have a national park in its area.



“If we did pursue this purchase it is no way guaranteed the offer would be successful however the conversation gets started if nothing else.

“We can go and knock on doors.

“Looking outward and future proofing out city, looking at our city in 100 and 200 years’ time, this is what we need to start conversing about.”

Cr Fechner it was a decision that councillors had “agonised” over.

“It is a huge financial investment and will in fact destabilise the Enviroplan moneys which have a strategy behind them,” he said.



