Council watchdog investigating several Ipswich complaints

The Ipswich City Council’s administration building. Staff will make the move to new digs in the Nicholas Street Precinct later in the year.

THE STATE’S council watchdog was probing five complaints into the conduct of Ipswich councillors, with another progressing to the next stage of investigation, up until the end of last year.

That is according to the Office of the Independent Assessor’s latest publicly available data.

The OIA says it cannot confirm which councillors the complaints relate to and whether they come from after last year’s council election.

It could not confirm how many investigations are still open as of this month.

Prior to the 2020 local government elections, the OIA said it could “revisit” investigations put on hold concerning former Ipswich councillors if they were re-elected.

Veteran councillors Sheila Ireland and Paul Tully returned to office, while former councillor David Martin was unsuccessful in his bid for mayor.

There is no suggestion any of them are under investigation.

The OIA received 653 complaints between July 1 and December 31 last year.

The top four complaint issues in southeast Queensland for the first half of the financial year included breaches of trust (41 per cent), code of conduct breaches (21 per cent), conflicts of interest (18 per cent) and the release of information (6 per cent).

The top four issues which became the subject of an investigation in that time were breaches of trust (37 per cent), conflicts of interest (33 per cent), releasing information (8 per cent), dishonest or impartial performance of councillor functions (5 per cent).

As at the end of last year 149 complaints are under assessment and 20 were referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

“During the second quarter of the 2020-21 financial year and for the first time since the OIA began, the local government sector made or referred the highest number of complaints, lodging 62 per cent,” Independent assessor Kathleen Florian said.

“Usually the public is the main source, but it ranked second after raising 34 per cent of matters.

“This increased reporting by local government was not sector-wide and was mainly due to a high number of complaints from the Western and Torres Cape region.”

Ms Florian said 17 councillors referred themselves to the OIA during the first half of the financial year.

Between July and December, 14 complaints were received by the OIA in relation to the conduct of Ipswich councillors.

As of December 31, five were under investigation and one was with the OIA’s legal team to undergo a ‘natural justice process’.

“If a preliminary inquiry raises a reasonable suspicion of misconduct or more substantive enquiries are needed to discern this, an investigation is commenced and the matter is assigned to an OIA investigator,” the OIA’s latest report notes.

“When a complaint indicates inappropriate conduct may have occurred, a notice is issued to the subject councillor to allow them to respond to the allegation.

“As required by the Local Government Act 2009, correspondence will be sent to the complainant, subject councillor and council chief executive officer advising them of the outcome of an assessment and setting out the reasons for it.”

Across the state for the first half of the financial year 193 investigations were started and 91 were finalised.

There are 219 active investigations as of the end of last year.

Councillors are usually only identified on the councillor conduct register when they are found guilty of misconduct or inappropriate conduct.

Cr Tully is the only councillor to be named on the register since the end of 2018 after being found to have engaged in inappropriate conduct last year.

He issued an apology in August after it was found a Facebook post on his public page “showed a lack of respect for women”.

Other complaints which were either dismissed or where no further action was taken this year related to councillor pay, lack of community engagement, the release of confidential information and failing to declare a residential property on a councillor’s register of interests.

One complaint, which related to a councillor using a personal email as a form of contact on a public Facebook page, was resolved by ‘early resolution’ in October.

The matter was resolved by an agreement with the subject councillor.

The QT asked the OIA why it could not identify which councillors are currently under investigation and how old the complaints were.

“The OIA is committed to procedural fairness and does not comment on investigations as allegations about a councillor may be unsubstantiated,” a spokeswoman said.

“If an investigation raises a reasonable suspicion of misconduct, the OIA legal team conducts a natural justice process which gives the subject councillor an opportunity to respond to the allegations against them.

“Where necessary the OIA legal team then takes matters to the Councillor Conduct Tribunal.”

