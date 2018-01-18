Council wants your input on street art, cultural strategy

ARTISITC: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and Councillor Kylie Stoneman at the launch of the Ipswich City Council's Arts and Culture discussion paper.

HOW Ipswich's arts and culture scene can be strengthened to increase the city's social and economic benefits will be put to residents for discussion.

Yesterday Mayor Andrew Antoniolli and arts Councillor Kylie Stoneman launched the Ipswich City Council's discussion paper for the future of the city's arts and culture.

Cr Antoniolli said arts and culture had the potential to bring a "huge amount of social, community and economic benefit to the city".

"With sufficient leverage from council and with the right strategy the arts and cultural opportunities in Ipswich could be enormous and the potential is there," he said.

"From a council perspective we really haven't grasped that or cultivated that."

Cr Antoniolli said arts and culture was "a very strong theme" of the mayoral by-election.

He said the discussion paper would allow the community to contribute ideas about how it could build the cultural scene.

He questioned: "We are a breeding ground for arts and culture but are we doing enough to nurture, promote and really leverage off of that for the benefit of the entire city?"

The city's streets could be enhanced with a greater focus on street and public art, something Cr Antoniolli said the council could have "been a bit shy in".

Engagement and the release of the arts and culture discussion paper comes days after the Ipswich Art Awards revealed it was at risk of closing unless a sponsor could be found.

Awards convenor Wayne McDonnell said funding was required.

Cr Antoniolli threw his support behind the event and said it was "something that needs to remain".

"I really do implore local business and companies to have a look at this, it's a great opportunity," he said.

"I give my assurance that I want to see the art awards continue, regardless and I'll give my full support to that."

Click here to have your say before February 15.