Council wants $920 million from State for big infrastructure

IPSWICH is headed for a massive population increase over the coming years and with the state on the cusp of choosing a new government, Ipswich City Council has put forward its wishlist.

The council's list of funding priorities from the State Government adds up to more than $920million.

The requests are major infrastructure projects including a rail extension, a second river crossing and a new performing arts centre.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said voters should carefully consider this list, and which candidates would support these projects, when heading to the polling booth.

"We are one of the fastest growing cities in Australia and we need infrastructure to support that growth," Cr Antoniolli said.

"When people are deciding who to vote for, they need to compare this list against the promises of the candidates because at the end of the day, it's the delivery of this infrastructure that is in the best interests of the city.

"When voting, people need to think of what's best for our community.

"These are the priorities and needs for our growing city."

The council has been advocating for funding on some of these infrastructure projects for years.

At the 2014 meeting of southeast Queensland councils, securing funding for the Norman Street Bridge was at the top of mayor Paul Pisasale's to-do list.

The bid for funding for an Ipswich Performing Arts Centre, to be known as IPAC, is one of the new mayor's pet projects, although it was also an idea councillor Charlie Pisasale has advocated for the past few years.

The building of a $100million performing arts centre was one of mayor Paul Pisasale's campaign commitments in 2012.

The project was adopted by council in May, 2011, and this year the council resolved to move forward with plans to buy a parcel of land from Queensland Rail for $2.4million where the new 1000-seat auditorium and 400-seat studio theatre will hopefully be built.

The council plans to approach both the State and Federal governments for funding assistance to build the precinct.

What council wants from the State Government