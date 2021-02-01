Council waives $9200 in fees for hospitality businesses

Fourthchild cafe is one of eight current venues with footpath dining. Picture: Contributed

MORE than $9000 in revenue from Ipswich City Council is set to be refunded back to several hospitality businesses across the city.

The move comes following the council’s decision last week to waive all fees for current, new and additional footpath dining for the 2020-21 financial year.

Division 2 councillor Nicole Jonic first put forward the motion in November last year in a bid to help ease the financial strain on many COVID-ravaged businesses.

It first resulted in a 25 per cent discount to all new applications.

The unanimous decision on Thursday will now offer venues, along with a range of health and associated licences, further reprieve.

Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner did not vote on the matter after a conflict of interest was declared due to his stake as a local business owner.

Cr Jonic said the latest development would encourage growth to one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic.

Only eight businesses currently operate footpath dining across the city, with the fees they pay to do so totalling more than $9230 between them.

“It is not difficult to imagine that a revitalised CBD will see a growth of this form of hospitality in the future,” Cr Jonic said.

She said the council wanted to provide local businesses the best opportunity to either expand or introduce footpath dining to help generate additional revenue.

Ipswich City Council hopes the waiver will encourage local businesses to either expand or introduce footpath dining.

“Extended footpath dining permits will make it easier for businesses to expand their seating on to footpaths and other areas,” she said.

Mayor Teresa Harding said Ipswich’s hospitality sector proved crucial to sustaining the southwest corridor’s growing community.

“We have a vibrant local restaurant scene here in Ipswich and we can each do our bit to support the sector as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic,” she said.

She said the waiver would create widespread benefits for businesses, residents and the local economy.

“We are committed to cutting red tape and making it easier for businesses across a variety of sectors to thrive in our CBD,” she said.

Details of the new measures and edibility requirements can befound here.