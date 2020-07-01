Council votes to save controversial school zone

Cr Nicole Jonic is fighting to keep the school safety zone on Augusta Parkway after a decision was made to remove the 40km before council was elected. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A SCHOOL zone will remain on one of the busiest roads in the region, despite State Government guidelines suggesting it should be removed.

Ipswich City Council unanimously voted against the decision to remove the 40km zone along Augusta Parkway outside St Augustine’s College after Division two councillor Nicole Jonic brought the concern to this week’s council meeting.

If the school zone was removed, the speed limit would revert to 70km an hour.

“Irrespective of guidelines, it is undeniable that every child has a right to get to and from school safely,” Cr Jonic said.

“The increased speed limit has a great potential to put our children’s lives in danger, but for what benefit?

“The stopping distance of a road at 40 kilometres is 26 metres while at 70 km it is 56 metres and that is if all drivers adhere to the 70 km speed limit.”

St Augustine's College principal Graham Meertens where council have the decision to remove a 40km/h zone outside the school without any consultation. Picture: Cordell Richardson

More than 1500 students attend nearby St Augustine’s College with many crossing the busy road every day to and from school.

The initial announcement to remove the school zone was made during council’s administration period in November last year, based on a reassessment of the site, and works were set to occur over the Easter holiday period.

It was deemed there wasn’t any “school related activity” on the road since it was upgraded a few years prior, something which was disputed by the school’s principal.

The QT reported in March that St Augustine’s College principal Graham Meertens had not been consulted by the council over the move, which had angered some members of the school community.

Mr Meertens found out about the decision on social media.