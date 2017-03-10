Council to throw full resources behind A-League bid

DEEP THINKER: Marcel Creed has talked up the economic and infrastructure benefits an Ipswich A-League team would bring to the area.

IT IS official.

Ipswich City Council is set to throw its resources behind the Western Pride's bid to enter an expanded A-League competition, hopefully as soon as 2018-19.

A council report by the Strategic Partnerships Coordinator, dated January 27 of this year, was tabled with the city works, parks, sport and environment committee that Cr David Morrison overseas.

That report was approved by the full council meeting in February with the Ipswich council agreeing to assist the Western Pride Football Club in their bid to secure an A-League license.

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle and a delegation from the club met with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Morrison last month.

A council officer has also held talks with Marcel Creed, the founder of the Facebook site called 'Ipswich A-League Inspiration', about the Pride's plans.

"What we are saying is that we will dedicated our resources to help with the Western Pride's proposal to go forward in the A-League," Cr Morrison said.

"The A-League has still not put out its criteria for new teams but if Football Federation Australia's criteria fits the Pride then council officers will work with them to put forward a detailed proposal to enter the A-League," Cr Morrison said.

"One of the things we have heard verbally is that Ipswich will not even be considered if they use Suncorp Stadium as a home game.

"The A-League wants to have those derby games at a local stadium."

North Ipswich Reserve has been identified as the site for upgraded facilities.

Cr Morrison said if the A-League called for a 15000 seat stadium moves would be made to achieve it.

Depending on time frames, he said that may need to happen in a staggered fashion with a 10000 capacity initially.

"Hopefully North Ipswich Reserve will fit their requirements, but we can progress towards what is needed," Cr Morrison said.

"But we have to wait and see what the A-League is proposing and then logistically move towards that."

Asides from bringing a national sporting team Ipswich can support, Mr Creed and Mr Boyle have also pointed to the economic and infrastructure benefits the city will gain if an A-League side is based in Ipswich.