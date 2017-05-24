Council to take 'softly, softly' approach on new dog rules

REGO' TIME: Anyone who plans to breed their dog will have to register as a breeder from May 26.

EDUCATION rather than rigid enforcement will be the order of the day from Ipswich City Council as dog breeders come to terms with new legislation which will come into force this Friday.

From May 26, anyone who breeds a dog, either commercially or privately, will need to go to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) website and complete a breeder registration form.

They will also get a supply number which stays with the dog for its life, so that any time it is sold or given away that supply number is given to its new owners. The supply number must be displayed with any advertisement of puppies.

The maximum on-the-spot penalty for failure to register as a dog breeder is $609. A court-imposed penalty may be as high as $6095.

The new rules are due to the Protecting Puppies legislation, which comes into force on Friday and will apply to all dogs born on or after May 26, whose details will be held on the Queensland Dog Breeder Register.

Councillors in Ipswich council's health and community safety committee discussed the new legislation at length on Tuesday. The Ipswich City Council has been given oversight by the State Government for compliance, a decision that has come far too late in the piece for many of the councillors in the meeting.

Cr Sheila Ireland, the chairperson of the committee, said that for the first six months everyone involved would be waiting to see how the legislation works within the community.

But she said the council would not be heavy handed about its enforcement as people needed time to adjust to the new rules.

"We have decided it will be an education process for the next six months," she said. "If people are having pups for sale we will talk to them and give them the information when we get it from the State Government.

"People don't understand the process yet, so we have got to give them a fair go."

If Ipswich people have complaints about dodgy breeders, or in general, the council advises them to phone the DAFF call centre.

The call centre will take their details, fill out a complaint form which will be forwarded to the Ipswich council if it is a compliance matter, or to the RSPCA if it's a welfare matter. The council's officers will investigate any compliance complaints.