Council to take ownership of key CBD site

COUNCIL OWNED: The site of the new Ipswich CBD library and surrounding civic space is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council

A KEY 1.3 hectare parcel of land in the CBD is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council for the first time in history.

Tuesday's council meeting voted for a transfer of ownership of the civic space which will be the site for the new city library, entertainment and retail area from council-owned Ipswich City Properties (ICP) to Ipswich City Council.

Council CEO Jim Lindsay has been authorised to negotiate and finalise the terms of the sale agreement which will in essence be a transfer of ownership.

Ipswich City Square was run down and unwanted when ICP bought it in 2009 for $45 million.

As a company, ICP has been able to pursue options for the CBD and cut through red tape in a way that the council on its own would not have been able to.

Now it is appropriate that the council own the prime civic space in the city's heart which will be utilised by generations to come.

While announcing the historic development in Tuesday's council meeting ICP chairman and Deputy Mayor Cr Tully said the $150 million Ipswich city heart development project would be realised and give Ipswich a CBD that would be "second to none" of any provincial city in Australia.

He spoke of "the doomsayers" who have stated that they will "believe it when they see it", before assuring the meeting that a lot of work had been going on behind the scenes and would continue to be done to ensure works began in the second half of this year.

Cr Tully said the transfer of ownership from ICP to council prior to work commencing would secure the site for current and future generations.

"Owing to the 10 to 15 year redevelopment of Ipswich City Square shopping centre it has enabled council to transfer ownership of this critical large parcel of land in favour or residents and ratepayers," Cr Tully said.

"The acquisition of Ipswich City Square in 2009 by ICP provided a unique opportunity for the city to break a development deadlock.

"A large portion of this 1.3 hectare site at the northern end of the mall has never been owned by council.

"Importantly, this move clears the way for a major new open air civic space next to a new state-of-the-art multi-level council-owned library building.

"As well as the library a new civic space will become a destination in its own right featuring water gardens, a stage for entertainment and major events and large shade structures based on sound environmental design for rainwater collection and recycling and solar power generation.

"Visitors will enjoy free Wi-Fi and large screens for entertainment.

"There will be upgrades to Nicholas Street and Union Place as part of the planned redevelopment due to commence in July."